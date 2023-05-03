Share:

Larkana, a city in the Sindh province of Pakistan, has a rich historical and political background, as well as a reputation for producing distinguished scholars. However, despite being home to one of the world’s most famous archaeological sites, Moen Jo Daro, the city has not received the recognition it deserves from the culture department. Moreover, Larkana needs a family park modeled after Islamabad’s parks to provide a safe and enjoyable outdoor space for families and residents.

One of the essential facilities that Larkana needs is a family park modeled after Islamabad’s parks. Islamabad has several well-designed parks, such as Fatima Jinnah Park, Lake View Park, and Shakarparian Park, which provide residents with a safe and enjoyable outdoor space to relax and spend time with family and friends. A family park in Larkana would not only provide a similar recreational space for residents but would also attract tourists and improve the city’s overall infrastructure.

Larkana, a historical city with a rich political and educational background, needs more investment in its infrastructure. The city’s heritage site, Moen Jo Daro, needs to be preserved and promoted, and the city’s educational infrastructure requires improvement. Moreover, the city needs a family park modeled after Islamabad’s parks, which would provide a safe and enjoyable outdoor space for residents and attract tourists. A well-designed family park would improve the city’s infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for its residents.

MUJEEB ALI SAMO,

Larkana.