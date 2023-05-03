Law minister heaps praise on journalists

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar praised on Wednesday the journalists for performing their duties by risking their lives.

Underscoring the importance of press freedom for the rule of law, Mr Tarar said, "The incumbent government and the Law Ministry are committed to solve the problems faced by the media. The journalists who have shown courage will always be remembered. "

"Mr Tarar said that freedom of the press is the backbone of democracy and the rule of law. He recognised the role of the media in solving the problems faced by marginalised segments of the society.

"Spreading baseless and bogus news under the umbrella of freedom of the press is against media ethics. There is an urgent need to maintain the importance of the media," maintained Mr Tarar.