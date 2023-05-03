Imran to appear before Islamabad High Court amid tight security today.
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to join investigations in all cases registered against him.
The court also sought a detailed report about ongoing investigations from the Punjab government by May 8. A five-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and comprising Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannu and Justice Amjad Rafique, took up the petition filed by PTI chairman and passed the orders after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan also appeared before the bench during the proceedings. Imran Khan, through the petition, had challenged the registration of over 100 cases against him. He had pleaded with the court to dismiss the cases.
Meanwhile, the Registrar Office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued instructions regarding the arrangements for the May 3 appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan regarding his interim bail pleas in nine cases on Wednesday.
The Office also wrote to the Islamabad District Administration and Inspector General of Police to ensure security measures on the occasion.
The registrar, in a circular, said special entry passes would be issued to journalists and lawyers for the hearing in Courtroom No 1. Imran Khan would be allowed to take 15 lawyers along with him, besides 10 lawyers from the offices of the Attorney General for Pakistan and the Advocate General, Islamabad, and 39 members of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA). A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will take up the interim bail cases of Imran Khan on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s lawyer also submitted an application to the Registrar Office to ensure security measures during the appearance of Imran Khan, saying the former prime minister had severe security threats.