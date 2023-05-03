Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A man killed his eight-month-pregnant wife at her parent’s home after failing to reconcile with her on Tuesday.

According to police, Muham­mad Yameen, a resident of Basti Qazi went to his in-laws to pla­cate his angered wife who left the house after a scuffle with him a few days ago. After failing to rec­oncile, he opened fire in a fit of rage. Resultantly, his wife, Zahra Bibi, 22, died on the spot, where­as his mother-in-law, Nasreen Bibi, sustained critical injuries.

Upon receiving information, DSP Sadr alongwith the SHO of the police station immediately reached the crime scene. How­ever, the suspect had managed to escape. The injured was shift­ed to DHQ hospital, while the body was shifted to RHC hospi­tal for autopsy.

The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

DACOITS LOOT 4 MOBILE PHONE SHOPS, GROCERY

Armed dacoits looted five mobile phone shops at Bannay Wala area in tahsil Khangarh depriving shopkeepers of valu­ables and cash worth around Rs2.5 million, according to po­lice and shopkeepers.

The dacoits overpowered the watchman and locked him inside a shop before they collected lap­top computers, mobile phones, accessories including memory cards, LCDs besides cash and escaped Monday-Tuesday mid­night. The accused escaped af­ter looting Rs500,000 worth of valuables including two laptops, a mobile phone, and Rs270,000 cash from Al-Hamd mobile phone shop, Rs70,000 worth of goods from a grocery, Rs200,000 worth of products including mo­bile phones from Al-Madina call centre, Rs90,000 worth of valu­ables including memory cards, LCDs and mobile phones from Mashallah mobile phone shop and Rs1.7 million cash from Azad mobile phone shop. The police said, DSP Farhat Rasool Bandesha and SHO PS Khangarh Qaisar Husnain reached the site and started investigations.

DRUG PEDDLER HELD

Muzaffargarh police on Tues­day claimed to have arrested a woman drug peddler and recov­ered 300-gram heroine from her in the limits of Jitoi police station. According to police sources, the accused was identified as Tasl­eem Bibi, wife of Muhammad Fa­rooq, resident of Qaiser Ghazlani. The police said action against outlaws would be continued.

MAN KILLED OVER LAND DISPUTE

A man was killed over a land dispute when he was going to the brick kiln to perform the duty in the Sheikh Umar area of Kot Addu on late Monday. According to po­lice, Nithwani and Baghlani clans have some disputes over land and both of the parties had moved lower courts to resolve disputes. Some unidentified number of ac­cused from the Baghlani clan had killed Muhammad Ibrahim.

Sadr police station Kot Addu have started the investigation.

ASI, CONSTABLE TORTURED FOR ARRESTING PO

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a police constable were tortured allegedly by close asso­ciates of an accused when he was being taken to jail on Tuesday. According to police sources, the proclaimed offender (PO), Bin Ya­meen, who was wanted in multi­ple cases was arrested from Adda Bhagal located in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed. When the accused was being boarded the police van, his close associates and family mem­bers rushed to the vehicle and started beating the security of­ficials to set him free from police custody. However, the police suc­ceeded to keep the accused away from the reach of the attackers. The injured ASI registered sepa­rate cases against heirs and asso­ciates of the arrested accused for infiltrating the duty and services of the police.