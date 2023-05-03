MUZAFFARGARH - A man killed his eight-month-pregnant wife at her parent’s home after failing to reconcile with her on Tuesday.
According to police, Muhammad Yameen, a resident of Basti Qazi went to his in-laws to placate his angered wife who left the house after a scuffle with him a few days ago. After failing to reconcile, he opened fire in a fit of rage. Resultantly, his wife, Zahra Bibi, 22, died on the spot, whereas his mother-in-law, Nasreen Bibi, sustained critical injuries.
Upon receiving information, DSP Sadr alongwith the SHO of the police station immediately reached the crime scene. However, the suspect had managed to escape. The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital, while the body was shifted to RHC hospital for autopsy.
The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.
DACOITS LOOT 4 MOBILE PHONE SHOPS, GROCERY
Armed dacoits looted five mobile phone shops at Bannay Wala area in tahsil Khangarh depriving shopkeepers of valuables and cash worth around Rs2.5 million, according to police and shopkeepers.
The dacoits overpowered the watchman and locked him inside a shop before they collected laptop computers, mobile phones, accessories including memory cards, LCDs besides cash and escaped Monday-Tuesday midnight. The accused escaped after looting Rs500,000 worth of valuables including two laptops, a mobile phone, and Rs270,000 cash from Al-Hamd mobile phone shop, Rs70,000 worth of goods from a grocery, Rs200,000 worth of products including mobile phones from Al-Madina call centre, Rs90,000 worth of valuables including memory cards, LCDs and mobile phones from Mashallah mobile phone shop and Rs1.7 million cash from Azad mobile phone shop. The police said, DSP Farhat Rasool Bandesha and SHO PS Khangarh Qaisar Husnain reached the site and started investigations.
DRUG PEDDLER HELD
Muzaffargarh police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 300-gram heroine from her in the limits of Jitoi police station. According to police sources, the accused was identified as Tasleem Bibi, wife of Muhammad Farooq, resident of Qaiser Ghazlani. The police said action against outlaws would be continued.
MAN KILLED OVER LAND DISPUTE
A man was killed over a land dispute when he was going to the brick kiln to perform the duty in the Sheikh Umar area of Kot Addu on late Monday. According to police, Nithwani and Baghlani clans have some disputes over land and both of the parties had moved lower courts to resolve disputes. Some unidentified number of accused from the Baghlani clan had killed Muhammad Ibrahim.
Sadr police station Kot Addu have started the investigation.
ASI, CONSTABLE TORTURED FOR ARRESTING PO
An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a police constable were tortured allegedly by close associates of an accused when he was being taken to jail on Tuesday. According to police sources, the proclaimed offender (PO), Bin Yameen, who was wanted in multiple cases was arrested from Adda Bhagal located in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed. When the accused was being boarded the police van, his close associates and family members rushed to the vehicle and started beating the security officials to set him free from police custody. However, the police succeeded to keep the accused away from the reach of the attackers. The injured ASI registered separate cases against heirs and associates of the arrested accused for infiltrating the duty and services of the police.