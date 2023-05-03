Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country are our pride. He said that Pakistan Army is known for its professional competence. This was stated by him while talking to a delegation of par­ticipants of Gunnery Staff Course Ar­tillery School Nowshera who under the leadership of Major General Mu­hammad Umar Bashir called on him at Governor House Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Muham­mad Balighur Rahman said that to move forward in today’s modern era, special attention needs to be paid to learning new sciences, technology and skills. Punjab said that no coun­try can be civilized unless it has the rule of law and constitution.