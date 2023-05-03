Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said media being the fourth pillar of the state, plays an important role in Pakistan.

In his message issued in con­nection with the World Press Freedom Day, the chief minis­ter said that the media was an educated section of our society that plays a very important role in promoting law, justice and equality in society.

He said, “Un­fortunately, in our province for the past many years, there have been difficulties and problems for the media representatives and many talented journalists of our province rendered their lives for this noble cause.”

While paying homage to mar­tyred journalists, the chief min­ister expressed hope that the journalists would continue to perform their effective role for the development and prosperity of the country and society.

The CM noted that the gov­ernment had initiated a series of measures to solve the prob­lems of journalists. The amount of the Journalist Welfare Fund had been increased. “Apart from this, the government is taking practical steps for the allotment of residential colonies to jour­nalists,” he added.

The chief minister said that the government was aware of the problems of the media, which would be solved amicably