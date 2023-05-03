Share:

Rising Pakistani tennis star Mikaeel Ali Baig has just returned to USA after his successful trip in Dushanbe, Tajikistan where he had earned two golds, one silver and one bronze.

This weekend in Florida, Mikaeel entered his first international U-16 tournament. In the quarterfinal with a score of 6-0, 6-0, he defeated 16-year-old Zachary. Advancing into the semifinals, Mikaeel faced 15-year-old Sebastien Tomlin, who put up a tough fight, especially in second set, but Mikaeel remained firm and won by 6-3, 7-5. In finals, Mikaeel faced one of Florida’s leading player Damien. Mikaeel, 13, remained highly aggressive to take the win from Damien, 14, at 6-0, 6-1 to record another great performance.

Mikaeel in conversation with The Nation said, “Since my return from Tajikistan, I have been very focused. I didn’t allow myself to celebrate or take a break as I know I have a lot of work to do to get even better. I have been doing more training, fitness and focusing on my overall growth. I challenged myself to face some older players by entering the U16 division. I am looking forward to taking on more of such challenges this year.”