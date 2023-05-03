Share:

Mpox, also known as Monkeypox, is a viral skin infection that was first identified in London on May 6th, 2022. It is reminiscent of the global pandemic Covid-19, which compelled the whole world to impose lockdowns for months. Similarly, Mpox is now emerging in different corners of Europe and America, making several countries feel the pinch. As far as Pakistan is concerned, the first cases have been confirmed in two persons who arrived from KSA.

The purported viral infection can be identified by some initial symptoms, including fever, aches, rashes, and bumps on the skin. Moreover, the infection can be confirmed through a PCR test, which usually detects antibodies of viral infections. Like other infectious diseases, Mpox can be transmitted through direct physical contact with infected people and animals.

In the midst of such economic turmoil and political uncertainty, an outbreak of Mpox would have several consequences for the coalition government. With the implementation of an effective health policy, we can minimize or even eliminate the severity of the disease.

HAFSA WAHEED,

Lahore.