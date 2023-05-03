Murad Saeed files petition in LHC seeking details of cases against him

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed has filed a petition with the Lahore High Court on Tuesday to obtain the details of the cases against him and to secure a security bond.

The former federal minister has named the federal government among other parties in the application.

According to the petition, Murad Saeed has been facing politically motivated cases and the relevant institutions have not provided the details of those cases. He wants to appear in the concerned courts and seek bail in the listed cases.

Therefore, he requested the court to stop the proceedings of those cases and provide the details of the listed cases.