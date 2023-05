Share:

The National Assembly session will be held today at 3 pm and an 11-point agenda for the session has been released.

The agenda includes a note of attention regarding drug smuggling through the Afghanistan border, as well as the approval of the Pakistan Airports Authority Bill 2022.

The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill 2023 will also be presented for approval in the assembly, along with a note of attention regarding delays in the allotment of plots in Sector F-14 and F-15.