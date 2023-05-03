Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pa­kistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader, Mu­hammad Nawaz Sharif has de­manded that action be tak­en against former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, citing allegations of his violation of the constitution and the law. During a media talk, Sharif stressed the significance of holding individuals accountable for their actions and emphasized that those who break the law should face swift and appropri­ate punishment. Sharif further al­leged that Nisar had violated the constitution during his tenure as Chief Justice of Pakistan.