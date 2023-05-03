ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has demanded that action be taken against former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, citing allegations of his violation of the constitution and the law. During a media talk, Sharif stressed the significance of holding individuals accountable for their actions and emphasized that those who break the law should face swift and appropriate punishment. Sharif further alleged that Nisar had violated the constitution during his tenure as Chief Justice of Pakistan.
