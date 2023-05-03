Share:

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday has approved an increase in the price of electricity by Rs0.34 per unit on account of a monthly fuel adjustment.

According to the regulatory body, the new tariff will come into effect immediately.

The increase in electricity tariff will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers and KE users.

The cost will be charged into May bills, the power regulator said.

The increase in power tariffs will put Rs2.9 billion additional pressure on the already burdened masses, who are struggling to make ends meet amidst rising inflation and a weak economy.

The hike in power tariffs has been attributed to the rising costs of electricity production and distribution. The country has been experiencing frequent power outages and load shedding, causing immense inconvenience to citizens and businesses alike.

It is feared that this latest development may push more people below the poverty line, especially those who rely on electricity to run their small businesses.