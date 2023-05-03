Wednesday, May 03, 2023
New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first in third ODI

New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first in third ODI
Web Sports Desk
5:20 PM | May 03, 2023
Sports

New Zealand have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan in the third ODI of five-match series today in Karachi.

The third match of the series between the two teams will start at 3:30 pm today at the National Stadium in Karachi. The visiting team is dominating green shirts at the National Stadium, having won three of the five matches played here so far

The remaining 3 matches of the 5 one-day match series between green shirts and kiwis is scheduled in Karachi. This series is being viewed as a tough test for Babar-XI before the Asia Cup and World Cup.

It should be noted that the national team has won both matches of the one-day series played so far and needs one more victory to ace the series.

Pakistan had achieved the target of 289 runs on 5 wickets in the first one-day match and won the second match by achieving the target of 337 runs on a loss of only 3 wickets, National team is leading the series 0-2.

Web Sports Desk

Sports

