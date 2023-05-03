Share:

LAHORE - National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) Board of Directors, Chairman Naveed Is­mail has appreciated the NTDC management for setting up a state-of-the art training center here at TSG New Kot Lakpat center. He added, “This would be a significant step towards advancing the skills and knowledge of the company’s workforce.”

Addressing a meeting during his visit to TSG Center on Tuesday, he said that increasing demand for electricity required the cooperation of skilled and well-informed professionals who could keep up with emerging technologies in the power sec­tor, and for this reason, the training center needed to be aligned with international standards and made it an advanced institute of excellence.

Engr. Ismail told the participants that he would always support an enhancement in budget for training & development and the BoD had already advised to at least double the T&D budget.

He also emphasized on the recognition of NTDC in the sports arena and advised that the company should establish its own identity/set­up for sports related activities. On this occasion, NTDC Managing Director Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan highlighted the efforts that had been made over the years to establish a state-of-the- art TSG Training Center. He briefed the Chairman on the progress made over the last two years and pledged to continue efforts towards the achieve­ment of the vision of Chairman BoD NTDC.