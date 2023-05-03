QUETTA - Provincial Planning and Development (P&D) Minister Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar on Tuesday called on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Engineer Abdul Karim Jamali, here at QESCO headquarters. The provincial minister on the occasion informed the head of QESCO regarding the completion of electricity development projects under his development funds in Sanjawi, Ziarat and adjacent areas urging for the earliest supply of electricity from the completed projects. Apart from this, he called upon the QESCO chief to repair and restore power supply of the fallen poles of 11Kv Zandara feeder affected by flood in Ziarat.
Share:
Staff Reporter
May 03, 2023
Share: