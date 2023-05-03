Share:

QUETTA - Pro­vincial Planning and Devel­opment (P&D) Minister Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar on Tuesday called on the Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QES­CO) Engineer Abdul Karim Ja­mali, here at QESCO headquar­ters. The provincial minister on the occasion informed the head of QESCO regarding the completion of electricity de­velopment projects under his development funds in Sanjawi, Ziarat and adjacent areas urg­ing for the earliest supply of electricity from the completed projects. Apart from this, he called upon the QESCO chief to repair and restore power sup­ply of the fallen poles of 11Kv Zandara feeder affected by flood in Ziarat.