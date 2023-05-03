Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Army has successfully constructed a 100-feet long steel bridge in Bahrain, Swat.

The newly-constructed bridge was inaugurated by Inspector General Frontier Corps North. The old bridge was closed for all traffic due to damage caused by recent floods, which had caused inconvenience to the people living in the area.

With the construction of the new steel bridge, the local population will now have easier access to various areas, according to the officials. The construction of the new bridge has been done while keeping in mind the possibility of emergency situations such as floods, and it has been ensured that the bridge will remain standing in such situations. The people of Bahrain, Swat has appreciated the quick and timely action taken by the Pakistan Army on the situation.

Pakistan Army considers it an honour to serve the people and provide necessary infrastructure for their convenience and safety. The construction of the new bridge is a testament to the Army’s commitment to serving the people of Pakistan.