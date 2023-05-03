Share:

Islamabad - A 25-member delegation of Pakistan under the leadership of Awn Chaudhry, Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports, is participating in ATM (Arabian Travel Market) Dubai 2023 from 1st to 4th May to showcase the rich tourism potential of the country.

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has put a nice pavilion along with partner organisations such as TDA P, Pearl Continental Hotels, Hashoo Group, Legend Hotels and Resorts, ComfiTrav Tourism, Meezab Group, Waljis Travels, Zeb Travels, Eventica, Black Glacier Tours and College of Tourism and Hotel Management, said a spokesman of PTDC on Tuesday.

Awn Chaudhry and Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan in UAE, jointly inaugurated Pakistan’s Pavilion at ATM 2023, Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, Awn Chaudhry applauded the efforts of PTDC for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan. He encouraged the participation of private sector in ATM Dubai 2023 to enhance business-to-business linkages with the counterpart of the Middle East and other countries to increase the flow of foreign tourists and investors to Pakistan. He also appreciated the support of the Pakistan Embassy in UAE and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDA P) for providing support to Pakistani exhibitors to participate in ATM 2023.

Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi at the inauguration ceremony said that participation of Pakistan in Arabian Travel Market (ATM) after a long gap is very significant and it will help to promote inbound tourism in Pakistan and also create soft image of Pakistan at global level. It will provide more business-related opportunities for the private sector stakeholders and bring in foreign investment in Pakistan from the Middle East.

Aftab Rana, Managing Director of PTDC, said that Pakistan is blessed with breathtaking natural beauty, rich culture and heritage and great diversity of landscape offering an un-matched tourism potential. He said the government of Pakistan is committed to promoting tourism for the socio-economic developing and employment generation in the country.

The participation of Pakistan in ATM Dubai will certainly enhance the influx of foreign tourists to explore the rich touristic potential of the country. On the first day, the Pakistan Pavilion attracted large number trade visitors, exhibitors, tour operators, social media influencers and media persons to exchange contacts with Pakistani Exhibitors and get information about Pakistan’s rich tourism potential and tour packages.

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading global event for the inbound and outbound travel industry in the Middle East. For the last twenty-eight years, this annual event has connected tourism service providers from around the globe with buyers and travel trade visitors at the Dubai World Trade Centre. More than 160 countries and 2,000+ exhibitors from around the world are participating in this year edition of ATM at Dubai.