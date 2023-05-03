Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday successful­ly completed evacuation oper­ations of its nationals from the war-hit Sudan. The Foreign Office tweeted: “By Allah’s grace and tireless efforts of our embassy in Khartoum led by Amb Regi, sup­ported by China and Saudi Arabia and our teams in Jeddah and Is­lamabad, we have successfully & safely evacuated over 1000 Paki­stanis out of Sudan. With this our evacuation operations out of Su­dan have ended.” At least 636 na­tionals have landed at Karachi airport so far who were brought back to the country through five special flights of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) via Jeddah. Anoth­er Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight brought 93 more na­tionals to Islamabad, increasing the number of repatriated Paki­stanis to 729.