ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday successfully completed evacuation operations of its nationals from the war-hit Sudan. The Foreign Office tweeted: “By Allah’s grace and tireless efforts of our embassy in Khartoum led by Amb Regi, supported by China and Saudi Arabia and our teams in Jeddah and Islamabad, we have successfully & safely evacuated over 1000 Pakistanis out of Sudan. With this our evacuation operations out of Sudan have ended.” At least 636 nationals have landed at Karachi airport so far who were brought back to the country through five special flights of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) via Jeddah. Another Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight brought 93 more nationals to Islamabad, increasing the number of repatriated Pakistanis to 729.
