Share:

LAHORE-Bangladesh U19 still trail by 105 runs with seven wickets in hand at the close of third day’s play of the solitary four-day match against Pakistan U19 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

According to PCB press release, beginning their second innings at the deficit of 271 runs, Bangladesh lost their opening batter Majaharul Islam for nought with only two runs on the board. Ashiqur Rehman Shibli and Adil Bin Siddik got together and added 69 runs for the second wicket before Adil fell to Wahaj Riaz for 26 off 105 deliveries, which included five fours.

Ashiqur was next to return to the hut, scoring 79 off 201 balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes. At stumps, Bangladesh U19 were 166 for three in 70 overs. Captain Sharear Sakib and Akanto Sheikh returned undefeated on 47 and five runs, respectively.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 364 for seven, Pakistan U19 were bowled out for 420 in 128.1 overs. Right-handed batter Obaid Shahid scored 67 off 144, smashing eight boundaries. Ali Asfand scored 40 off 79 deliveries, which included eight fours.

For Bangladesh U19, WasiSiddiquee was the most successful bowler, taking five wickets for 86 runs from 25.1 overs. Iqbal Hussain Emon grabbed four wickets for 81 runs in 28 overs.