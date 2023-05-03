Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani entrepreneurs excelled at Canton Fair exhibition with their innovative products and services to an international audience, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

The Canton Fair is a prestigious event for businessmen from all over the world, and Pakistani enterprises have shined in the exhibition for years.

This year was no exception, as Pakistani businessmen demonstrated their innovative products and services to an international audience, said Sardar Muhammad, Pakistani Counsellor General at Guangzhou.

Pakistani Counsellor General, who was present at the fair, said he was proud to witness the success of these Pakistani businesses.

He said that the Canton Fair is an admirable platform for Pakistani businessmen to showcase their products and increase business and upsurge prosperity for all the people.

He added that the Chinese market is open to Pakistani products and Chinese consumers show interests to buy Pakistani products besides Pakistani businessmen are well received in the Canton Fair.

“There are nine Pakistani companies participating in the third phase of Canton Fair and the main products that they are offering are related to the textile sector.

“There are stationery items, bags, and leather products. I’m sure that they will have a very good response here and will find good partners in this fair,” he added.

He further said that the Pakistani textile sector is very good in terms of quality and Chinese people like to buy Pakistani linen bed sheets and related items.

Sardar said that e-commerce sector is flourishing in Pakistan and there is a huge scope for collaboration with those in China who have gone much more advanced in e-commerce. It is worth to mention that the 133rd Canton Fair is scheduled from April 15 to May 5 in Guangzhou, China.

The export-oriented fair will showcase 16 product categories with 54 exhibition sections and nearly 70,000 exhibition booths and 73 percent of exhibitors are from countries and regions along the Belt and Road Initiatives.

In the third phase of the Canton Fair which started on 1 May, seven Pakistani textile companies, and two office supplies and leather products enterprises are participating.