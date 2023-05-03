Share:

ARRABA-A Palestinian hunger striker died in Israeli custody Tuesday, nearly three months after being detained over his alleged ties to the Islamic Jihad group. The death of Khader Adnan was swiftly followed by rocket fire from Gaza , which the Israeli army said “fell in open areas” without causing any casualties or damage.

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh described the death of Adnan, who was arrested in the occupied West Bank, as a “deliberate assassination”.

“By rejecting his request for his release, neglecting him medically and keeping him in his cell, despite the seriousness of his health condition,” the premier said in a statement.