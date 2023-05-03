Share:

An anti-corruption court on Wednesday approved interim bail till May 23 in two cases of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Two cases have been registered in Gujranwala Circle against the president of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former chief minister on the complaint of anti-corruption officials of Gujarat.

Elahi appeared before Special Judge Rana Muhammad Saleem who approved his bail.

It may be recalled that Elahi had obtained protective bail from the Lahore High Court in two cases — one filed by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and the other linked to terrorism.

Elahi was granted bail in the corruption case until May 15 and in the terrorism case until May 4.

He had moved the LHC after the anti-corruption and police carried out a raid late on Friday night at his Lahore residence to arrest him.

A separate raid was carried out early Tuesday morning at Elahi’s residence in Gujrat, his son Moonis said on Twitter.