“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”

–Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1802, Humphry Davy invented the first electric light by experimenting with electricity and the electric batter. He connected wires to his batter and a piece of carbon, the carbon glowed and it produced light. This invention was known as the Electric Arc lamp but even though it produced light, it did not produce it for long and was too bright for practical use. Over the next few decades, other inventors created ‘light bulbs’ but no designs emerged for commercial application. In 1840, Warren de la Rue enclosed a coiled platinum filament in a vacuum tube and passed an electric current through it. The design was based on the concept that the high melting point of platinum would allow it to operate at high temperatures and the evacuated chamber would contain few gas molecules to react with the platinum, improving its longevity. While this was a successful model, it was not practical enough for commercial use.