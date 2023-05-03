Share:

LAHORE -The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President, Syed Azhar Ali Shah, and Secretary General, Moazzam Khan Klair, have extended their congratulations to Shoaib Khoso on his appointment as the new Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). In their statement, they expressed their optimism that the board would achieve its goals for the promotion of sports and betterment of sportsmen and women under Khoso’s leadership. “We, on behalf of PCF office-bearers and all players, convey our congratulations to you on your appointment as DG PSB,” said Shah and Klair. “Here, we assure you of the PCF’s full support in your endeavors for the promotion of sports.” Azha Shah is also a member of the Pakistan Sports Board and a senior official of the Asian cycling body while Moazzam Khan is a renowned cyclist himself and the first medal-winning cyclist for Pakistan Wapda.