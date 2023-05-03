PDM wants to arrest Imran, says Rashid

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid claimed on Wednesday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wants to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media, Mr Rashid took a swipe at political opponents and said, "If any unconstitutional act takes place in the country, these 13 parties [forming the PDM] will be responsible. These parties are escaping from the elections."

"The government will not hold elections. The nation will have to stand with the Chief Justice. The Supreme Court has given May 14 as the date for the Punjab Assembly elections," maintained Mr Rashid.

Berating Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Mr Rashid said, "Nawaz Sharif's party needs General (r) Zia-ul-Haq or Justice Qayyum.

He claimed that the PDM would not be able to fight Mr Khan in the elections.