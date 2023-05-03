Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has commended the Foreign Office team and other organizations for successfully and safely evacuating over one thousand Pakistanis stranded in Sudan.

In a tweet, he said given the prevailing conditions in Sudan, it was certainly a herculean task which was made possible due to timely and coordinated response.

The Prime Minister also appreciated Pakistan Air Force for its role in the evacuation effort.

He also thanked the friendly counties Saudi Arabia and China for their crucial help in accomplishment of the repatriation mission.