PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is leaving for the United Kingdom on Wednesday to represent Pakistan at the coronation ceremony of King Charles-III.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said the UK-Pakistan relations are rooted in shared history and multifaceted bonds that have grown stronger over the decades.

He said the British monarch and the royal family have been great friends of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister will also use the opportunity to attend the Commonwealth leaders' summit as well as engage with other world leaders bilaterally.