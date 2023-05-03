Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed for United Kingdom to attend and represent Pakistan at the the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that he would be leaving for the United Kingdom (UK) today to participate in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

In a tweet, the PM wrote, “The UK-Pakistan relations are rooted in shared history and multifaceted bonds that have grown stronger over the decades. The British monarch and the royal family have been great friends of Pakistan.”

He said that during the visit, he will also participate in a conference of joint leaders of the Commonwealth, where he will also meet with other world leaders.