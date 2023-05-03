Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have launched a manhunt for the director of an illegal housing society who along with his 20 goons stormed into a government hospital in Raja Bazaar and misbehaved with doctors besides hurling threats of dire consequences and hindering health facilities to patients, informed sources on Tuesday.

The accused director of illegal housing society has been identified as Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz, who is also known as top commander of Afghan militia based on militants taking refuge in Blue World City on Chakri Road and involved in murders and land grabbing, they added.

However, the identification of the 20-armed goons is yet to be ascertained by the police investigators, they added.

According to sources, Dr Zamir Hussain, who is serving as Registrar General Surgery in District Headquarters Hospital, appeared before officials of Police Station (PS) Ganjmandi and lodged a complaint stating he was on a round in Emergency Department when he received a phone call from Dr Hasnain that a patient namely Shohaib Ahmed and his 15 to 20 men are creating fuss in General Ward Number 6 and also scuffling and misbehaving with doctors. He added he rushed to the ward where 20 men started fight with doctors.

The applicant told police that the attackers had barred doctors from visiting wards

While taking action, Ganjmandi police have registered a case against director of illegal housing society Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz and 20 of his goons under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 146 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 186 of Pakistan Penal Code and began investigation