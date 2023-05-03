Share:

Islamabad-The officials of Police Station Shalimar have apprehended three wanted members of an inter-provisional Loralai bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting incidents and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that the Islamabad capital police had started a crackdown against criminal elements involved in car and bike lifting incidents in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Shalimar police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of an interprovincial Loralai bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting incidents.

Police team also recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession. The accused were identified as Abdul Saboor, Bhawal Ul Haq and Anwar Shah.

During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in numerous bike lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Khanna police team arrested a wanted member of a thief gang and recovered laptop, Jewelry, LCD, Digital camera and valuables from his possession.

According to the details, a Khanna police team succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a thief gang. The accused was identified as Ata Ur Rehman.

Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous theft incidents in various areas of the city.

Also, Islamabad capital police rounded up 13 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs, weapons with ammunition and dagger from their possession, he said.

He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Phulgran police team arrested two drug peddlers namely Irfan Shah and Yasir and recovered 425 grams of heroin from their possession. The Bani Gala Police team arrested two accused namely Faizan Anjum and Muhammad Rizwan involved in drug peddling and recovered 1765 grams of hashish from their possession.

Likewise, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Zeeshan involved in possessing illegal weapon and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Tarnol police team arrested three accused namely Rizwan, Mubarak Ali and Jins Khan involved in drug peddling and recovered 3415 grams of heroin and 10 gram of ice from their possession.

Similarly, the Noon police team arrested two accused namely Anwar Ali and Atif Ejaz involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered 30 bore pistol with ammunition and one dagger from their possession. The Sihala police team arrested two accused namely Amjad Ali and Said Nawab involved in drug peddling and recovered 1225 grams of hashish and 627 gram heroin from their possession.