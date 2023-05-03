LAHORE - Under the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, targeted operations of the police teams to eliminate dangerous suspects, terrorists and militants from Katcha area are continued without interruption.
In this regard, Rahim Yar Khan Police have taken control of Katcha area after demolishing the secret hideouts of the dangerous criminals namely Sajawal, Sain Dad and Sabzal Lethani gang. Likewise, advancement of police teams in the inner areas of Katcha is continued and pursuit of criminals have been accelerated through targeted operations. According to the police, operations against Katcha criminals was started for 24 days in which police traced the secret hideouts of Sajawal, Sain Dad and Sabzal Lathani, the core members of the Lathani gang, who were guilty of kidnapping for ransom and other serious crimes.
Police also destroyed and set on fire their hideouts and took control of these areas.
During the ongoing operation, the police demolished dozens of secret hideouts and small houses of criminals of Katcha. So far, three accused who resisted and fought were killed, twenty-eight were arrested. Dangerous weapons have also been recovered by Police. The IG Punjab said that the rule of law has been restored in most areas of Katcha and an atmosphere of lasting peace has been provided.
Police teams are on high alert and performing their duties for the protection of people’s lives and property and complete elimination of criminals from Katcha area, he maintained.
Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday congratulated the probationers who achieved prominent positions during the training and awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.
In this regard, in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, the top ten sub-inspectors of the 6th probationer and the ASIs of the 61st probationer were awarded prizes. The IG Punjab awarded a total of 154 TSIs and TASIs with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation, including 13 female personnel. Among the recipients of awards were officials from all regions including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Bahawalpur.
The IG Punjab while addressing the probationer officers and officials who received the awards said that after completing the professional training, the probationers should ensure that they fulfilled their duties with hard work and sincerity.
Dr Usman Anwar said that the experience and professional skills gained during the training should be used for the best performance of duties and no effort should be spared to solve the problems of the citizens.
He said that the training curriculum had been upgraded for the best professional training of the police force so that they could come to the field and fulfill the duty of serving and protecting the citizens in a better way.
DIG Headquarters Punjab, Humayun Basheer Tarar, AIG Training, Faisal Mukhtar and AIG Discipline, Ahsan Saifullah and other officers were also present in the ceremony.
Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday took notice of the incident of finding three dead bodies from a house in Basti Maluk Multan and directed RPO Multan to submit incident report.
The IG Punjab ordered CPO Multan to constitute a special team to arrest the accused.
He emphasized upon investigating every aspect of the incident and arrest the accused as soon as possible. The IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers should keep in close touch with the families of the victims and ensure immediate delivery of justice. In addition, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also took notice of the incident of firing on a van carrying cash of Toll Plaza at Wazirabad, in which three persons were killed.