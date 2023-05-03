Share:

LAHORE - Under the directions of In­spector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, targeted operations of the police teams to eliminate dangerous sus­pects, terrorists and militants from Katcha area are contin­ued without interruption.

In this regard, Rahim Yar Khan Police have taken con­trol of Katcha area after de­molishing the secret hideouts of the dangerous criminals namely Sajawal, Sain Dad and Sabzal Lethani gang. Like­wise, advancement of police teams in the inner areas of Katcha is continued and pur­suit of criminals have been accelerated through targeted operations. According to the police, operations against Katcha criminals was started for 24 days in which police traced the secret hideouts of Sajawal, Sain Dad and Sabzal Lathani, the core members of the Lathani gang, who were guilty of kidnapping for ran­som and other serious crimes.

Police also destroyed and set on fire their hideouts and took control of these areas.

During the ongoing opera­tion, the police demolished dozens of secret hideouts and small houses of criminals of Katcha. So far, three accused who resisted and fought were killed, twenty-eight were ar­rested. Dangerous weapons have also been recovered by Police. The IG Punjab said that the rule of law has been re­stored in most areas of Katcha and an atmosphere of lasting peace has been provided.

Police teams are on high alert and performing their duties for the protection of people’s lives and property and complete elimination of criminals from Katcha area, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Inspector Gen­eral Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday congratu­lated the probationers who achieved prominent posi­tions during the training and awarded cash prizes and cer­tificates of appreciation.

In this regard, in a ceremo­ny held at the Central Police Office, the top ten sub-inspec­tors of the 6th probationer and the ASIs of the 61st proba­tioner were awarded prizes. The IG Punjab awarded a total of 154 TSIs and TASIs with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation, including 13 female personnel. Among the recipients of awards were of­ficials from all regions includ­ing Lahore, Gujranwala, Fais­alabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Bahawalpur.

The IG Punjab while ad­dressing the probationer of­ficers and officials who re­ceived the awards said that after completing the profes­sional training, the probation­ers should ensure that they fulfilled their duties with hard work and sincerity.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the experience and profes­sional skills gained during the training should be used for the best performance of du­ties and no effort should be spared to solve the problems of the citizens.

He said that the training curriculum had been upgrad­ed for the best professional training of the police force so that they could come to the field and fulfill the duty of serving and protecting the citizens in a better way.

DIG Headquarters Punjab, Humayun Basheer Tarar, AIG Training, Faisal Mukhtar and AIG Discipline, Ahsan Saiful­lah and other officers were also present in the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Inspector Gen­eral Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday took no­tice of the incident of find­ing three dead bodies from a house in Basti Maluk Multan and directed RPO Multan to submit incident report.

The IG Punjab ordered CPO Multan to constitute a special team to arrest the accused.

He emphasized upon inves­tigating every aspect of the in­cident and arrest the accused as soon as possible. The IG Punjab said that the supervi­sory officers should keep in close touch with the families of the victims and ensure im­mediate delivery of justice. In addition, IG Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar also took notice of the incident of firing on a van carrying cash of Toll Plaza at Wazirabad, in which three persons were killed.