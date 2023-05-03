Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the Ministry of For­eign Affairs (MOFA) to in­tensify its efforts to expose India’s nefarious designs and the ulterior motives behind its planned move to hold the G-20 Summit in the UN-recognized disput­ed territory of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The President expressed these views while convey­ing the letter of the Conve­ner of the All Parties Hurri­yat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday for appropriate action on the issue raised by him.

In his letter to the Pres­ident, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar had sought the ur­gent attention of Pakistan towards the Indian govern­ment’s highly controversial move to convene a meet­ing of the members of the G-20 countries in Srinagar and its far-reaching conse­quences on the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination.

Expressing serious con­cern over the India’s plan to hold the G-20 Summit events in the UN-recog­nized disputed territory, the Convener termed the move as a part of a “multi-faceted and multi-front campaign” that New Delhi had been waging to create confusion about the Jammu and Kash­mir Dispute.

He added that India wanted to dilute Kashmir’s international and legal sta­tus; strengthen the notion that Kashmir was nothing but its internal matter; de­flect the world’s attention away from the real issue; hide ground realities, and promote its so-called nor­malcy narrative.

He had highlighted that India was yet again trying to use this crucial meeting to project its baseless nor­malcy narrative. Mehmood Ahmed Saghar had empha­sized the need for mega diplomatic offensive by Pa­kistan in the United Na­tions, and other region­al and international fora, to expose India’s nefarious designs and its ulterior mo­tives behind holding such a meeting in IIOJK.