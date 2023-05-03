PTI once again pins hope on SC to ensure Punjab election on May 14

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) to hold elections in Punjab on May 14 while submitting a report on the negotiations held between the PTI and the PDM-led government on elections.

Both sides, earlier, walked away with holding elections on one day without reaching a consensus on a date.

The miscellaneous plea, filed by PTI’s negotiating team comprising PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Ali Zafar stated that it was necessary to hold elections in Punjab on May 14 in line with the SC’s orders to prevent dissidence from the constitution. “On April 19, the apex court had recommended political stakeholders to hold negotiations to forge a strategy on holding elections,” the plea added.

The plea stated that both sides held negotiations on April 27, 28, and May 2 that resulted in a consensus on three points. “Three points include that both sides agree that political parties hold the key to political deadlocks, that there will be no effect on SC’s order of April 4 until an agreement is forged and implemented, and that negotiations will not be used as a delaying tactic,” the plea added.

The PTI had been of the view that elections should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies and urged the government to hold elections in Punjab on May 14 and in KP too, stated the plea. “The PDM contended that elections should be held simultaneously in October after the dissolution of NA in August,” it added.

The PTI, after discussing the matter at length, moved a proposal to hold elections on one day on four conditions, the plea read.

“Four conditions include dissolution of Sindh and Balochistan assemblies on or before May 14, holding elections across the country within 60 days of the dissolution of the assemblies (in July), constituting a one-off amendment to the constitution to provide a constitutional cover to hold elections in Punjab and KP 90 days after the dissolution of provincial assemblies, and noting points of agreement in writing so that it could be presented before the SC,” the plea added.

The plea went on to state that the PDM disagreed with the PTI’s proposal by contending that elections should be held in October after dissolving Sindh and Balochistan assemblies on July 30 and did not forge a consensus on constituting an amendment to the constitution.

In light of this information, the PTI requested the court to ensure the implementation of its April 4’s order.

Earlier, the ECP filed a review petition against the SC's order of holding snap elections in Punjab, saying appointing the date for the election was not the mandate of superior courts under the constitution.