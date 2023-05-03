Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced to file a reference against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sul­tan Raja in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) seeking his removal for allegedly creating obsta­cles in the execution of Supreme Court’s decisions to hold general elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to re­move the CEC from his position for allegedly acting as a “crony” of the ruling alliance.

He demanded that an unbiased and impartial Chief Election Com­missioner should be appointed so as to ensure holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

“On the one hand, they say there is no money for elections, but on the other, they have purchased four ka­nals of land for the Election Com­mission office in Sargodha for Rs320 million,” he added.

The PTI Senior Vice President al­leged that the CEC had appointed blue-eyed persons on important po­sitions without advertising the posts. Chaudhry said PTI Senator Ejaz Ah­mad Chaudhary earlier had filed a ref­erence against the CEC but no action was taken. PTI is sending a new ref­erence against Sikandar Raja, who, he said, is part of the conspiracy to de­prive people of their right to vote.

He said that the apex court should not only give decisions but it should also ensure their execution in true sense. He made it clear that the en­tire nation, bar associations and top jurists were standing with the SC and the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Hence, he said that the top court’s judges should give decisions with­out being blackmailed and accord­ing to the constitution and the law, adding that the people of the coun­try would implement the courts’ verdicts.

“If the people could not even pro­tect their Constitution, then we have no right to be called a nation, then our situation would be like the peo­ple of Sudan and Afghanistan.”

Lashing out at Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lead­er Maryam Nawaz, former informa­tion minister Chaudhry said that she systematically targeted the CJP, and two other judges of the apex court including Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan for giving decision to hold polls in Pun­jab on May 14. She wanted to build pressure to break the bench hearing the case of the NAB law amendment bill to save the skins of Sharif and Zardari families, he added,

Chaudhry revealed that Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, has decided to lodge a crim­inal case against Maryam for def­amation. He further said that she accused Bibi of taking bribes for getting official documents signed by the authorities during the PTI government. Despite the fact that the former first lady is an apoliti­cal person, Chaudhry said, Chief Organizer PML-N Maryam contin­ued to hurl allegations against her. “Therefore, Bibi has decided to send a legal notice to Maryam for making baseless allegations,” he said, adding that the notice will be followed by the filing of a criminal case against Maryam.