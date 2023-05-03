Share:

LAHORE - Rahat Ali Shah is unquestionably one of the hardest working artists around today. Hailing from Lahore, Pakistan and residing in Manchester, UK for a professional purpose, Rahat is a British Champion/Mind Body Soul Transformation Coach and a fashion photographer/creative director. He is a name that is synonymous with excellence and creativity. Coming from an art family, Rahat Shah has carried forward the legacy of his late uncle Syed Habib Ali Shah, who was the first set designer and art director in Pakistan’s film industry, and his late father Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, who was also a renowned art director and painter, who did all the artistic work of Sultan Rahi’s Maula Jutt. He has followed in their footsteps, carving out a niche for himself in the world of fashion photography and art direction. Rahat’s journey began as a fashion model, but his life took a different turn when he discovered his passion for fitness. He worked hard and became the first Asian to win the British Champion award, earning appreciation from the Government of Pakistan in the form of a shield and certification. “I believe that my success is a result of my parents’ and friends’ prayers, and I am grateful to Allah for blessing me with the opportunity to achieve my dreams,” said Rahat Shah during an exclusive interview with The Nation.

Rahat’s talent and hard work have earned him recognition in the fashion industry, and he has been featured in cover magazines and interviewed by print and news channels. “In March 2023, I made my debut as a fashion photographer in an international film, where I played a strong role. My understanding of industry standards and my creativity shone through in my work, and I hope that people will appreciate my efforts.” As someone who comes from an art family, Rahat has a deep understanding of the creative process, and he has a desire to work with Pakistani film directors such as Bilal Lashari, who directed the recent hit movie Maula Jutt. “My father had worked on the original Maula Jutt movie, painting the film’s big billboard. For me, continuing my family’s legacy and making my father’s wish to keep my family name alive is of utmost importance.” Rahat is excited about the interesting projects that he has in the pipeline, and he is confident that his passion for art and creativity will take him to new heights. “My journey is a testament to the fact that with hard work and dedication, anyone can achieve one’s dreams.” Rising Pakistani actor Rahat Shah shared his hopes and aspirations for his career in the entertainment industry, including his desire to work in Bollywood and Hollywood and with some of his favourite filmmakers and writers.

“I lost my father and granduncle at a young age, but they were real inspiration and motivation for me. Their predictions and support for Syed Noor, a respected director and hardworking individual whom they believed would become a major figure in the Pakistani film industry, are really commendable. Now I, myself, is keen to work with such a legend Pakistani filmmaker, who has already a lot of beautiful feathers in his decorated cap,” he asserted. Another filmmaker, Rahat admires, is Bilal Lashari, who, he says, has revolutionized the industry with his modern take on the classic Pakistani film Maula Jutt. “But it’s not just filmmakers that I look up to – I also hope to meet one of my favourite writers, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, to discuss a potential project based on his own real-life story of struggle and success.” In addition to his ambitions in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Rahat has also set his sights on Bollywood, having recently made his debut in a strong role in an upcoming Bollywood movie, which he plans to reveal more about when it is released. “Despite my early successes, I remain humble and focused on my craft and I am keen to work harder and continue to grow as an actor in both Pakistan and beyond,” Rahat concluded.