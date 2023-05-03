Share:

LAHORE - Light to moderate rain in the pro­vincial capital and adjacent areas turned the weather pleasant, drop­ping minimum temperature to 26 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

The rain started at afternoon and continued almost two hours with occasional gaps, varying from light to moderate. Commuters faced diffi­culty while travelling on some roads as there were small puddles.

Clean and pleasant atmosphere gave the provincial capital a heav­enly look but made difficulties for commuters, especially pedestrians and motorcyclists who were trying to find shelters. The rain also creat­ed traffic gridlocks on several roads in the city, including The Mall, Canal Road, Jail Road, Gulberg’s Main Bou­levard, Thokar Niaz Beg, Raiwind Road, Johar Town’s Main Boulevard, Ferozepur Road near Nishtar Colony and Chungi Amar Sidhu, PIA Road near Wapda Town and Akbar Chowk (Township) and Shalimar Road.

Low lying areas were seemed flood­ed, however WASA and Lahore Waste Management Company’s machinery remained busy for draining the water. The rain with occasional gaps covered almost all the parts of the metropolis and rain in millimetre was recorded at Jail Road 7.5, Johar Town 12, Mall Road 6, Mughalpura 0.5, Laxmi Chowk 11, Tajpura 2.5, Nishter Town 11, Far­rukhabad 1, Gulshan e Ravi 15, Sam­nabad 12, Jail Road 7.5, Airport 1.5. According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department, the wet spell is because of under the influ­ence of a westerly wave affecting most parts of the country, and it is likely to continue during next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Rain-wind thunder­storm is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Is­lamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Met Office predicted that rain-wind thunderstorm is likely at few places in north eastern Balo­chistan and Sindh. According to Syn­optic Situation, a westerly wave is af­fecting upper and central parts of the country. During the past 24 hour, the Rain-wind thunderstorm is occurred in Punjab, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Mithi. However, the weather remained dry in other parts of the country. The Rainfall (mm) recorded during last 24 hour including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: D I Khan (Airport 52, City 28), Bala­kot 09, Malam Jabba 05, Cherat 04, Bacha Khan Airport, Bannu, Kakul, Peshawar City 02, Takht Bhai, Dir 01, Punjab: Layyah 35, Jhelum 26, Multan (Airport 21, City 18), Bhakkar 17, Kot Addu 13, Lahore (City, Gulshan-e-Ravi 13, Johar Town 12, Nishtar Town 11, Lakshmi Chowk, Iqbal Town, Samana bad 10, Upper Mall 06, Gulberg, Pani Wala Talab 05, Jail Road, Tajpura 04, Chowk Nakhuda 02, AirPort, Mughal pura 01, T T Singh, Mandi Bahauddin 12, D G Khan, Murree 11, Chakwal 09, Islamabad (Saidpur 07Airport 01), Jo­harabad, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Mangla 05, Noor Pur Thal, Narowal, Gujrat 03, Bahawalpur (Airport 03, City 02), Jhang 02, Sargodha City, Chaklala- Rawalpindi, Faisalabad 01,Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 30, Airport 29), Rawalakot, Kotli 09, Garhi Dupatta 03,Balochistan: Lasbella 21, Ormara 19, Turbat 11, Zhob 09, Kalat, Quetta 02, Samungli 01, Sindh: Mithi 02.