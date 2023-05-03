Share:

Rain-wind thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eighteen degree centigrade, Lahore nineteen, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty, Quetta sixteen, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad fifteen and Murree seven degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather and chances of rain with wind thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while partly cloudy weather and chances of rain with wind thunderstorm in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar eight degree centigrade, Jammu eighteen, Leh one, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla six and Anantnag seven degree centigrade.