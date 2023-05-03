Share:

RAWALPINDI -: Punjab Emergency Services Department Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has provided timely assistance to 4359 emergency victims during the month of April.

During the month of April, Rescue 1122 provided priority emergency service and ensured equal access to all citizens. Rawalpindi received a total of 4646 emergency calls, including 1537 road traffic accidents, 122 minor fire incidents, 04 building collapse incidents, 03 gas-related incidents, 01 drowning incident, 508 special rescue operations, 2312 medical emergencies, and 159 crime incidents. Media Coordinator Rescue Rawalpindi, Muhammad Usman Gujjar, emphasized the importance of road safety measures such as using rearview mirrors, indicators, and helmets for motorcyclists, while also urging drivers to avoid using mobile phones while driving.