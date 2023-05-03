Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the provincial assembly would complete its constitutional term finishing in August 2023 and he would take the assembly’s opinion if ever it had to be dissolved for the largest national interest.

He said this while addressing a resolution presented in the Sindh Assembly regarding completion of the five-year constitutional term of the provincial Assembly. Murad said that as per Article 107 of the constitution, the term of the assembly was five years.

“Though Article 112 of the constitution empowers the chief minister to dissolve the assembly but it cannot be done on someone’s wishes or dreams,” the CM said in response to dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies

Murad said that if ever Sindh assembly had to be dissolved in the national interest, he would consult and take the provincial lawmakers into confidence.

He said that Punjab’s then Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and majority of the members did not want to dissolve the Punjab Assembly but it was done on someone’s wish as he was ousted from the prime minster house through a constitutional move. Earlier, Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari deferred all other business of private members day and allowed a PPP lawmaker to move a supplementary resolution.

“The current Assembly has performed its constitutional obligations in a befitting manner and represented the people of Sindh effectively raising issues of public importance and guiding the government in finding solutions,” the resolution tabled by PPP’s Nawabzada Burhan Chandio read. It added that the house also resolved that the current Assembly should complete its tenure of five years starting from 13th August 2018 and upon completion of its tenure, the caretaker government should be constituted as provided under Article 224(1A) of the Constitution to ensure free and fair elections, as stipulated in Article 224(1) of the Constitution.

‘Sindh cannot dictate Punjab, KPK’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said that the Sindh Assembly might complete its tenure but it cannot dictate others for holding elections across the country simultaneously. He viewed that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunhwa assemblies were dissolved under Article 112 and those who were not conducting the polls within 90 days were violating the constitution. also asked the reason for tabling the resolution. “It seemed that the purpose of bringing the resolution in the Sindh Assembly today is to restrict the judiciary from taking any decision regarding the polls,” he added. Naqvi said that the constitution is superior which clearly said that elections should be held within 90 days. He said that parliament can surely amend the constitution with two-third majority but it was only the judiciary that had to power to interpret it.

Shaheryar Mahar of Grand Democratic Alliance said that his party supported the spirit of the resolution although they had reservations over the PPP’s ‘selectiveness’ towards the constitution. He said that the PPP was keen to talk about the Article 224 of the constitution for completion of the assembly term but it kept a mum over Article 112 that permitted the chief minister to dissolve the assembly even before completion of the tenure. Rashid Khilji of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said that current Sindh Assembly should complete the term under Article 224 of the constitution and the elections be held within 90 days.

“We don’t only want the assembly to complete the term but also called for the environment in the assemblies where every lawmaker including those sitting on opposition benches should have equal opportunities to raise voice for their constituents,” he added. Syed Abdul Rasheed of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal said that if political behavior of the stakeholders was correct, there would had been no need for resolution to be tabled on the matter in the assemblies. He said that the institutions became weak that’s why the crises arose.

Mover of the resolution Nawabzada Burhan Chandio and PPP members including Sharmila Saheba Farooqui, Imdad Pitafi, Raja Razzaq; PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman and GDA’s Arif Mustafa Jatoi also spoke on the resolution. Later, the house was adjourned to Friday.