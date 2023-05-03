Share:

Quetta - Under Paigham-e-Pakistan Programme different sports events were held in Balochistan on April 20, 21 and 22 to provide entertainment and healthy activities to spectators, especially the young generation.

Two football matches were played at districts Khuzdar and Dukki, which attracted approximately 500 spectators. Meanwhile, seven futsal matches were played at districts Kech, Pangur, Washuk, Usta Muhammad, and Gwadar, attracting a crowd of 1,700 spectators. Three cricket matches were played at district Dera Bugti and were watched by over 300 enthusiastic fans.

Similarly two speech competitions were organised at Lasbela and Kech districts in which 220 students participated. Two football matches were played in districts Panjgur and Sibi, where more than 350 spectators enjoyed the matches. Two cricket matches were played in districts Musakhel and Chaghi, which attracted a crowd of over 380 spectators. A rally to spread awareness about malaria was also organised in Washuk, with over 25 participants taking part.

Moreover, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, two events were held in Turbat and Gwadar, with more than 6,000 visitors enjoying variety of colourful programmes. A football match was also played at district Dukki, which was watched by approximately 200 spectators. The gathering included a large number of young people who came together to witness the events and enjoy the festive atmosphere.