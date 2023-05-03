Share:

PESHAWAR - Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Tuesday said that the district government would provide sports funds to the minority players.

Addressing as chief guest at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Cricket Tournament at the Islamia College Ground, he said that minority players would be given better sports facilities and assured all kinds of support to them.

On the occasion, Haji Zubair Ali gave the trophy to the winning team, and distributed Rs50,000 cash and medals among the players. At the end of the programme, fireworks were also set off. Sardar Parvinder Singh, the organiser of the Ranjit Singh Cricket Tournament, thanked Mayor Peshawar and other guests.