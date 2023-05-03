Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior At­taullah Tarar on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to include seven senior most judges of the apex court in the bench hear­ing Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 case. Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Tarar said that the apex court stayed the Supreme Court (Prac­tice and Procedure) which had not become a law yet. This was a question mark on the powers of Parlia­ment, he added. He said that according to the Con­stitution legislature and judiciary had separate roles. “The role of the Parliament is to draft law and this is why it is called legislature. If a law is not yet being shaped and its implementation is stopped then it is unconstitutional,” he added. He said that the six bar councils including PBC had raised observations on apex court judge Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi’s inclusion in the eight-member larger bench hearing the Supreme Court (Practice and Proce­dure). The Attorney General for Pakistan also sup­ported PBC’s stance in this regard and stated that references were pending against Justice Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council, he added. He urged that Justice Naqvi should not be included in the bench until he was proven guilty or innocent. Justice Naqvi should recuse himself from the bench after filing of references in the SJC, he added. Attaullah Tarar de­manded that seven senior most judges who were not made part of the larger bench should be included. He said that the Parliament passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) bill to restrict the suo motu power of the Chief Justice but the same judge initi­ated proceedings on the bill and issued a stay order. Tarar said that bail pleas of PTI President Chaudry Parvez Elhai were fixed for hearing before Justice As­jad Javed Goral which was big discrimination.