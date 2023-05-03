Share:

Today is the age of technology and modern devices. Everyone is addicted to something, from a small child to an adult. Addiction can be defined as “a compulsive need for and use of habit-forming substances”. So, anything which we use continuously without any need and get stuck into can be considered as an addiction. I’m here to address the issue of social media app addiction, specifically TikTok.

TikTok is the most used app, and everyone is trying to become a famous TikToker by performing stunts every day. Unfortunately, many people have lost their lives because of seeking publicity. Our youth is stuck into it and desires a huge fan following. Even our children are addicted to this app. This addiction also has psychological effects on mental health, causing anxiety, irritation, and sadness. There is a high risk of suicide.

Therefore, there is a need to put an age limit for its use and parents should set a screen time for their children. Always prefer to do non-screening activities and make time for each other. When we don’t give time to each other, everyone tries to be busy in something else. Therefore, we should avoid social media when we feel down and try jogging to repair our mind and body.

AFSHEEN SABIR,

Gujranwala.