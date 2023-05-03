Share:

LAHORE-Zeeshan Zeb clinched the title of 2nd Torsam Khan Men’s PSA Satellite Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series sponsored by Image Private Limited &XtrmeLabs at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Sports Complex on Monday.

Zeeshan outclassed Mohammad Ammad in the men’s final, which lasted for 28 minutes, by 3-0 with the score being 11/8, 11/3, 11/6. It should be noted that the tournament is named after Torsam Khan, who was son of a former British Open champion Roshan Khan and elder brother of squash legend Jahangir Khan and died of a heart attack on November 28, 1979, during the Australian Open match in Adelaide, Australia.

In the final of women’s event, Mehwish Ali defeated Roshana Mahboob by 3-2 after as the score was 11/6, 11/9, 4/11, 9/11, 12/10. In the Under-15 final, Nauman Khan defeated Malik Haris 3-0 with the score being 11/4, 11/3, 11/2.

Later, squash legend Jahangir Khan along with CEO of Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed and CEO of Image Pvt Ltd Asad Ahmed distributed trophies among the winners and souvenirs among the members of the organizing committee. POA Media Advisor, Asif Azeem, Tania Karim and tournament referee Naveed Alam were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Jahangir Khan said: “Torsam Khan was his mentor and he was considered one of the best squash players of his time. Almost 44 years have passed since his death, but the memories are still alive in our hearts,” he added. Appreciating the enthusiasm of the young players during the event, Jahangir advised them to pay full attention to their sport and talent so that they become world-class players for the country.

This is the only way to regain the lost glory in squash.