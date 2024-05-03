10-year-old boy dies after quack gives him wrong injection

In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy lost his life at the hands of a quack who allegedly administered him a wrong injection in Khanpur.

Police have arrested the fake medic and started investigation after registering a case.

The deceased’s parents told police that their son fell ill and they took him to a nearby clinic for taking medicines.

They said the medic administered him an injection which caused the deterioration of his health. The child breathed his last before he was shifted to a government hospital, they said.

Police sealed the clinic-cum-medical store and shifted the dead body to hospital for postmortem.