11 gamblers arrested over cock fighting

May 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Police arrested 11 gamblers involved in cockfights and confiscated 14 mobile phones, stake money amounting to Rs 37,550, four vehicles, four motorcycles, five chickens, and other items during a crackdown on Thursday, as informed by a police spokesman.

The arrested individuals, identified as Zeeshan, Qasim, Kamran, Arslan, Sher Ahmed, Adeel, Wajid, Fahad, Hasan, Asad, and Muhammad Adeel, were apprehended by Taxila Police.

A case has been registered against all the accused, with further investigation underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, commended the police team’s performance and emphasized that gambling serves as the root of other societal ills. He pledged to continue taking action against such elements.

