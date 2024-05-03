Friday, May 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

2-day Int’l Sindhi Language Conference to be held in Karachi tomorrow

2-day Int’l Sindhi Language Conference to be held in Karachi tomorrow
APP
May 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) will organize the second International Sindhi Language Conference on May 4th and 5th, 2024, at the Pakistan Arts Coun­cil in Karachi. Renowned schol­ars, writers and language experts from Pakistan and abroad will participate in the conference.

According to an SLA spokes­person, the inaugural ceremony of the conference will be held on Saturday morning at 11:30 am which will be attended by provincial minister for Cul­ture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, provin­cial minister for Education and Minerals Syed Sardar Ali Shah along with various scholars and researchers.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1714620777.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024