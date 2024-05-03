2-day Int’l Sindhi Language Conference to be held in Karachi tomorrow

HYDERABAD - The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) will organize the second International Sindhi Language Conference on May 4th and 5th, 2024, at the Pakistan Arts Coun­cil in Karachi. Renowned schol­ars, writers and language experts from Pakistan and abroad will participate in the conference.

According to an SLA spokes­person, the inaugural ceremony of the conference will be held on Saturday morning at 11:30 am which will be attended by provincial minister for Cul­ture, Tourism and Antiquities Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, provin­cial minister for Education and Minerals Syed Sardar Ali Shah along with various scholars and researchers.