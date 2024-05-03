20 killed, 21 injured as bus falls into ravine in GB

At least 20 people lost their lives while 21 sustained injuries after a passenger bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a remote area of Diamer district, Gilgit Baltistan.

The accident took place at the Yashokhal area on the Karakoram Highway in Diamer early Friday morning at around 5:30am, according to police.

The bus was on its way from Rawalpindi to Gilgit. Meanwhile, the police said there were at least 38 passengers on board.

After the accident was reported, rescue teams were dispatched towards the site. The injured people and the bodies have been shifted to a hospital in Chilas.

Health department director said three women were among those who were dead.

Diamer Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed told Geo News that the condition of at least five injured passengers is serious, while two have been shifted to Gilgit city.

“Rescue operation, in which army helicopters also participated, has been completed in the affected area,” he said.

The Diamer DC said he is in contact with the families of the victims.

“The accident took place 20 kilometres away from Chilas city. The bus met with an accident while overspeeding or taking a turn,” said the official.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif expressed condolences and grief over the loss of loss in the bus accident, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The premier also directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible medical aid to the injured.

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan expressed his condolences over the incident, directing the administration and rescuers to provide immediate medical aid to the injured.

GB government's spokesperson said that emergency have been imposed in Chilas hospital.