A new era will begin in Punjab with establishment of a field hospitals, says Shaukat Virk

Lahore - Founder Trustee and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the dynamic and tireless Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz has brought modern health facilities to the doorsteps of citizens and villagers in a short period of one and a half months. Building a field hospital and making it functional will usher in a new era in Punjab, he said. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir are second to none in fulfilling their election promises while completing revolutionary projects in the health department, he added. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and his team members are the first team of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the success and functioning of “Healthy Punjab Vision” and “Field Hospital”. He was addressing a reception in his honour. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s commitment and announcement to establish a state of the art hospital in every district is welcome. He has put his hand on the pulse of the people. If the state does not provide modern medical facilities to its sons and daughters like a mother, then who will? He said that where the Chief Minister of Punjab is fully aware of the weaknesses and shortcomings of the provincial departments, he is determined and enthusiastic to remove them completely. The constructive and key role played by Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir in making the health department work for the public is certainly valuable. He said that Khawaja Imran Nazir was also the Health Minister in the provincial cabinet of 2013. He is trained by his beloved Quaid Mian Shehbaz Sharif, so his speed and quality of professional services reflect the qualities of Mian Shehbaz Sharif.