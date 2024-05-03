Acting Governor, US envoy call for strong ties

LAHORE - Acting Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan met with US Ambassador Donald Blome in the assembly chamber on Thursday. US Consul General Kristin Hawkins and Political and Economic Chief Nicholas Katsakis were also present. In the meeting, bilateral relations, promoting mutual cooperation, and detailed discussion on other matters were exchanged. The Acting Governor stated that the Pakistan-U.S. long standing relationship is based on principles of mutual respect and trust. The exchange of delegations between the parliaments of both countries will prove instrumental in further strengthening bilateral relations. The trade volume between both countries should be increased, he said. The Acting Governor informed the American Ambassador that Punjab government is progressing with a comprehensive program to provide the public with health, education, and other basic necessities. Pakistan and the United States should benefit from each other’s expertise in live stock, education.

, health, and trade sectors, he added.

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome reiterated the commitment to continue to strengthen the U.S.-Pakistan partnership. U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome stated that we will continue efforts to promote regional and international peace and prosperity. “We will continue to expand people-to-people ties between the United States and Pakistan, including in the field of education”, he said.